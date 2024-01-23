Left Menu

Soccer-Mozambique rally late to send Ghana to brink of Cup of Nations exit

Mozambique scored two goals in the stoppage time to hold Ghana to a 2-2 draw in their Group B clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, a result that likely spells the end of the tournament for the much-fancied west Africans.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 04:21 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 04:21 IST
Soccer-Mozambique rally late to send Ghana to brink of Cup of Nations exit

Mozambique scored two goals in the stoppage time to hold Ghana to a 2-2 draw in their Group B clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, a result that likely spells the end of the tournament for the much-fancied west Africans. Two penalties from Jordan Ayew had Ghana comfortably ahead and looking well placed to finish second in the group behind the Cape Verde Islands, but a late rally handed Mozambique a share of the spoils.

It was not enough for Mozambique, who finished bottom of the group, but only behind Ghana on goal-difference. Two points from three matches is not likely to be enough for Ghana to qualify for the knockout rounds as one of four best third-placed finishers.

Ghana will have to wait for the conclusion of the first round matches on Wednesday before knowing their fate but at previous tournaments two points has proven insufficient to progress as one of the lucky losers. Libyan referee Mutaz Ibrahim awarded three penalties in the game, all for handballs.

Jordan Ayew stuck away the first in the 15th minute and then a second after 70th minutes following a decision that seemed harsh on Mozambique centre back Reinildo, who had an outstanding game. Dede Ayew, who had come on at halftime for a record 37th Cup of Nations finals appearance, was then caught out for a handball one minute into stoppage time, suddenly offering Mozambique the possibility of a comeback.

Geny Catamo converted the kick and then three minutes later swung in the corner that Reinildo headed home to secure the equaliser. Ghana, who were one of five African teams at the last World Cup and coached by former Premier League manager Chris Hughton, have looked unconvincing throughout their three games in the Ivory Coast, which included a surprise loss to the Cape Verde Islands in their first match.

Cape Verde topped the group on seven points and Egypt were second on three, having drawn all their games 2-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
2
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024