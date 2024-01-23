Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals clash to kick start WPL 2024, final to be played on March 17 in Delhi

The action-packed Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is all set to begin on February 23 with last year's champions Mumbai Indians taking on Delhi Capitals in the opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, according to sources. The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. The upcoming edition will be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru. All matches will start at 7:30 pm.

The maiden event was held in March 2023 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. This time, two vibrant cities will share the spotlight, promising a double dose of cricket fever for fans across India. Five teams - UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians - are ready to put their best foot forward, vying for the prestigious trophy.

Teams have already picked players for their squads after the conclusion of the WPL 2024 auction in December last year. The 2024 Women's Premier League auction saw Kashvee Gautam creating history, as Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped player. She was snapped up by Gujarat Giants for a whopping INR 2 crore. The WPL's 2024 season will follow the same structure as the previous year, with the top three sides from the league stage qualifying for the playoffs. The team that finishes first in the league standings will automatically qualify for the final, while the teams who finish second and third will compete in the Eliminator on March 15.

Last year, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians defeated Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to be crowned champions in the inaugural season. (ANI)

