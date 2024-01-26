Tennis-Djokovic's bid for 25th major title ended by Sinner in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic's bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title was ended by a 6-1 6-2 6-7(6) 6-3 loss to Italian Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Friday.

The Serbian had been hoping to claim the record for most Grand Slam singles titles outright after sharing it with Australian Margaret Court since winning his 24th major at the U.S. Open last September.

