India reach 309/5 at tea on day 2 of opening Test
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 14:21 IST
India reached 309 for five at tea on day two in reply to England's first innings total of 246 in the opening Test of the five-match series here on Friday.
Ravindra Jadeja and KS Bharat were batting on 45 and 9 at the break.
India, who had begun the day at 119 for 1, lead England by 63 runs. Brief Scores: England: 246 India: 309 for 5 in 76 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 80, KL Rahul 86, Ravindra Jadeja 45 batting; Tom Hartley 2/113).
