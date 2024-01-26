Left Menu

Soccer-Man City's Phillips joins West Ham on loan until end of season

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has joined West Ham United on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday. The defensive midfielder is vying for a spot in the final England squad for the Euros in five months, and regular playing time at West Ham could help him stay on manager Gareth Southgate's radar.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 15:29 IST
Soccer-Man City's Phillips joins West Ham on loan until end of season
Representative Image

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has joined West Ham United on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday. Details of the deal were not disclosed by either club but British media reported that there is no option to buy clause included for the 28-year-old, who had four years remaining in his contract with City.

"I'm really pleased to be here," Phillips said. "There's always been a lot of speculation about me moving to West Ham, so I'm really excited to get going now."

The England international joined City from Leeds United in the 2022 close-season for around 45 million pounds ($57.20 million) but was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Phillips fell down the pecking order after being criticized by manager Pep Guardiola for returning overweight from the World Cup, making only four league appearances as a substitute this season. The defensive midfielder is vying for a spot in the final England squad for the Euros in five months, and regular playing time at West Ham could help him stay on manager Gareth Southgate's radar. ($1 = 0.7906 pounds) ($1 = 0.7867 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024