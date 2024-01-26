Left Menu

Jurgen Klopp announces he will step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

Jurgen Klopp has announced he will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season.Klopp has led Liverpool to a Champions League title and Premier League championship in his tenure after being hired in October 2015.He made the shock announcement Friday that he will resign at the end of the season, saying he is running out of energy. I have to.

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 26-01-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 16:52 IST
Jurgen Klopp announces he will step down as Liverpool manager at end of season
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jurgen Klopp has announced he will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season.

Klopp has led Liverpool to a Champions League title and Premier League championship in his tenure after being hired in October 2015.

He made the shock announcement Friday that he will resign at the end of the season, saying he is "running out of energy." "I have to. I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously, I can explain it or at least try to explain it," Klopp said.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team. I love the staff. I love everything. That I still take this decision probably shows you that I'm convinced it's the one I have to take. It is that I'm — how can I say this? — that I'm running out of energy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

