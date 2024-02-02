Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Who might replace Hamilton at Mercedes; Reports: Dan Quinn to be named head coach of Commanders and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Storm sign All-Star G Skylar Diggins-Smith

The Seattle Storm announced the signing Thursday of six-time All-Star point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith. The 33-year-old free agent returns to the WNBA after sitting out 2023 following the birth of her second child.

Motor racing-Who might replace Hamilton at Mercedes?

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari for 2025, confirmed on Thursday, gives Mercedes plenty of time to replace him but the big question is who will step into the shoes of the most successful driver of all time? More than half of the current starting grid will be out of contract at the end of the season but inevitably some stand out more than others.

Reports: Dan Quinn to be named head coach of Commanders

The Washington Commanders will name Dan Quinn as their head coach, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Commanders, who fired Ron Rivera at the end of a 4-13 season in 2023, were the only team that had yet to hire a head coach among the eight openings this winter.

NFL-Ravens' Andrews helps woman during mid-flight medical emergency

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrew helped a woman suffering a medical emergency during a recent flight, the NFL team said on Thursday. A fellow passenger on the flight said a doctor and nurse were assisting the woman, who was having trouble breathing and had a weak pulse, when Andrews spoke up to ask whether she could be experiencing a blood sugar problem.

Women's Top 25 roundup: Hannah Hidalgo goes off for No. 14 Irish

Hannah Hidalgo scored a season-high 35 points as Notre Dame routed host Georgia Tech 85-48 on Thursday in Atlanta. Hidalgo shot 15-of-25 from the floor and also piled up eight assists and six steals for the Fighting Irish (16-4, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Kylee Watson added 19 points and nine rebounds.

WTA roundup: Jelena Ostapenko survives thriller in Linz

Top-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia survived a three-set thriller against Clara Tauson, winning 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Thursday. Tauson had a 12-6 advantage in aces and converted eight of her 11 break points to keep Ostapenko on her toes. Ostapenko trailed 5-3 in the third set and faced match point in the ninth game before charging back to force a tiebreaker, where she finally prevailed on her third match point.

Panthers' new brass: 'It's going to get better'

The Carolina Panthers introduced new general manager Dan Morgan and new head coach Dave Canales on Thursday, and Morgan made a vow to fans. "This is a dream come true for both of us," Morgan said. "We're going to work our butts off. ... It's going to get better. ... We're going to do things the right way to build a championship team here."

Reports: Mets nearing deal with reliever Jake Diekman

The New York Mets are nearing a deal with free agent reliever Jake Diekman, per multiple reports on Thursday. The 37-year-old left-hander has pitched for eight major league teams during his 12-year career.

Golf-Other Women's majors should match record U.S. Open purse, says Vu

World number one Lilia Vu said she hopes the other majors will follow the lead of the U.S. Women's Open, which on Thursday announced it would increase its prize money to $12 million. The record payout is driven by a multi-year multi-million dollar investment by Ally Financial in the tournament. The all-digital bank also signed the American twice major champion to a sponsorship deal.

Legendary Florida State coach Mike Martin dies at 79

Former Florida State coach Mike Martin, the winningest coach in college baseball history, died Thursday. He was 79. Martin died after battling Lewy body dementia for three years.

