Soccer-Ito departure after sexual assault allegations will not affect Japan - Moriyasu

Japan winger Junya Ito's departure from their Asian Cup squad after allegations of sexual assault will not affect the team ahead of their quarter-final clash with Iran, coach Hajime Moriyasu said on Friday. Kyodo reported two women filed a criminal complaint in Osaka alleging Ito sexually assaulted them in June.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 16:16 IST
Japan winger Junya Ito's departure from their Asian Cup squad after allegations of sexual assault will not affect the team ahead of their quarter-final clash with Iran, coach Hajime Moriyasu said on Friday.

Kyodo reported two women filed a criminal complaint in Osaka alleging Ito sexually assaulted them in June. His lawyer said the 30-year-old denies the allegations and has filed his own complaint saying they are false. The Japanese Football Association said Ito, who plays for French side Stade de Reims, had to leave the squad so they could create an environment where players could concentrate only on football.

"It would have been best if he stayed with us until the end of the tournament. But we had to listen to the Japan FA and he had to leave," Moriyasu told reporters. "I haven't built a team that will suffer if we lose one player. We have players who can play to the maximum potential so I'm confident it (Ito's departure) will not affect my team.

"I have spoken to Ito, he's fine enough to speak. Mentally I don't think he's in a state to play in a high intensity football match." Moriyasu had said after their last-16 win over Bahrain that they were aware of the article published in a Japanese weekly magazine that reported the allegations but refrained from taking action at the time as he wanted to confirm the facts.

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

