Indian team arrives at Islamabad Sports Complex for Davis Cup clash against Pakistan

The World Group 1 play-off tie is scheduled to be played at the Islamabad Sports Complex on February 3 and 4.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 11:47 IST
Indian team arrives at Islamabad Sports Complex for Davis Cup clash against Pakistan
The Indian Davis Cup team. (Photo- Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Davis Cup team arrived at Islamabad Sports Complex for their Davis Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan, which will kickstart on Saturday. The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to the Indian Davis Cup team, including the support staff, to play the Davis Cup World Group -1 Playoff Tie between Pakistan and India.

The World Group 1 play-off tie is scheduled to be played at the Islamabad Sports Complex on February 3 and 4. "Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued visas to the Indian Davis Cup team, including the support staff, to play the Davis Cup World Group -1 Playoff Tie between Pakistan and India," a statement from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi read.

The Indian Davis Cup squad has travelled to Pakistan for the first time since 1964. India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their most recent neutral site match in 2019. Earlier, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) picked a six-member Indian tennis squad for the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off against Pakistan.

Former player Rohit Rajpal will remain as the Indian Davis Cup team's non-playing captain, with Zeeshan Ali as coach. However, the squad will be missing veteran Rohan Bopanna. The 43-year-old Bopanna made his final Davis Cup appearance in a match against Morocco in September, and India triumphed 4-1.

Team India: Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, N Sriram Balaji, Saketh Myneni, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, Digvijay SD Prajwal Dev (reserve), Rohit Rajpal (captain). The Indian tennis team's finest Davis Cup performances were in 1966, 1974, and 1987, when they finished second place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

