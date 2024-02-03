IND vs END, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's scintillating double ton headlines terrific first session on Day 2 (Lunch)

Riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's scintillating double ton India stood tall and in command against England on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Friday. At the time of Lunch, England's score read 32/0 - trail by 364 runs- with Ben Duckett (17) and Zak Crawley (15) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Jaiswal's sublime 209 from 290 balls was the first session's outstanding hand and the one that India desperately needed to regain their footing in this series. The 22-year-old opener was a cut above the others, the only Indian hitter who had the courage to anticipate the type of challenge that England would undoubtedly present when it was their turn to bat. India started the first session of Day 2 at 336/6. Jaiswal continued his charge with bat in hand for India and kept the scoreboard ticking while stitching up an effective partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, England refused to buckle in front of the Indian batting attack with veteran pacer James Anderson settling well into the second day with Ashwin's wicket in the 101th over. Ashwin tried to play a defensive shot but the ball hit the inside edge and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes took an easy catch behind the stumps. With marvellous six and four Jaiswal brought up his maiden double hundred in Test cricket, which was followed by his leap and punches in the air celebration.

The rest of India's batting, however, was more of a mixed bag, and as a result, England's reshuffled attack was able to take comfort in the battle on what has so far been a belter of a track. Anderson's arrival, in place of Mark Wood, whose vigorous efforts had gone wicketless in Hyderabad, provided a level of control that Ben Stokes had been forced to forego in the first Test.

The thrilling contest between Jaiswal and Anderson came to an end as the young Indian opener went for the big hit against the veteran England pacer but handed a catch to Jonny Bairstow at the extra cover. Rehan Ahmed then provided England with another wicket as he removed Jasprit Bumrah for 6. India fell short of 400 as Shoaib Bashir removed Mukesh Kumar to bundle out hosts for 396.

To start England's innings, Crawley and Duckett came out to bat and the openers changed on Indian bowlers at the front foot. At the time of Lunch, the openers gathered 32 runs without losing a wicket. Earlier on Day 1, India managed to put up 336/6 on the board.

Brief score: India 396 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 209, Rajat Patidar 32; James Anderson 3-47) vs England 32/0 (Ben Duckett 17*, Zak Crawley 15*; Jasprit Bumrah 0-6). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)