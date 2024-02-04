Soccer-Ivory Coast score last-gasp goal in extra time to reach semi-finals

Hosts Ivory Coast kept up their incredible escape act at the Africa Cup of Nations as they came from behind to beat Mali 2-1 in Saturday's quarter-final, scoring a last-gasp goal in extra time to book a semi-final with the Democratic Republic of Congo. Oumar Diakite got a touch to Seko Fofana's strike to win the game for the Ivorians, who played with 10 men for most of the match after Odilon Kossounou was sent off shortly before halftime.

Mali had taken a 71st-minute lead through Nene Dorgeles but the home team, roared on by the crowd at the Stade de la Paix, fought back and equalised through Simon Adingra in the 90th minute to force extra time. Diakite then scored the winner before being sent off for a second booking by taking his shirt off in celebration. Mali's Hamari Traore was also shown a red card at the final whistle.

The Ivorians had limped into the knockout stage as one of the four best third placed finishers, despite a 4-0 loss to tiny Equatorial Guinea, but then resurrected their hopes by edging holders Senegal on post-match penalties in the last 16. (Report ing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

