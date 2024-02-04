Bhut scares Maharashtra into submission, seals 48-run win for his team

Left-arm spinner Parth Bhut did the star turn with seven wickets and fashioned a 48-run victory for Saurashtra over Maharashtra in their Elite Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Bhut returned excellent figures of 7/44, as Saurasthra bowled out Maharashtra for 164 in their second innings after being set a target of 208 on the third and penultimate afternoon of the match.

Off-spinner Yuvrajsinh Dodiya supported Bhut well with two wickets, while Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who also bowls left-arm spin, picked up one to cap off a fine all-round performance. Jadeja's first-innings knock of 72, at a time when his team was desperately looking for someone to bail them out of a precarious situation, and his 118-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Prerak Mankad (52), went a long way in Saurasthra sealing the match in their favour.

Jadeja also picked up four wickets in Maharashtra's first innings, and combined with Bhut and Dodiya, to bowl their opponents out for 159 and ensure a handy first-innings lead of 43 runs for their team.

Bhut, who was out for a golden duck and was one of three Saurashtra batters to have failed to open their account in the second innings -- Cheteshwar Pujara and Harvik Desai being the other two -- made up for his failure with the bat with a brilliant show with the ball.

Bhut, who had grabbed two wickets to leave Maharashtra struggling at 104/5 at stumps on the third evening and still 104 runs adrift of the target, picked up all the five wickets to fall in the final morning to secure full points for his team. In another Group A match in Rohtak, Services eked out a one-run win over Haryana after bowling the hosts for 144 in a chase of 146. Off-spinner Pulkit Narang picked up 5/55 to pave the way for Services' win after the visitors were all out for 140 in their second innings with Rahul Tewatia taking 4/11 in 5.3 overs. Services skipper Rajat Paliwal's knock of 86 proved to be decisive in the end, as his team managed to win by a slender margin and secure full points.

Brief scores: In Solapur: Saurashtra 202 and 164 in 43.2 overs (Chirag Jani 42, Jaydev Unadkat 45; Hitesh Walunj 8/70) beat Maharashtra 159 and 164 all out in 51.4 overs (Taranjitsingh Dhillon 28; Parth Bhut 7/44) by 48 runs. In Jamshedpur: Manipur 170 and 221/5 in 85 overs (Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 85) vs Jharkhand 1st innings: 505/5 declared In Jaipur: Rajasthan 1st innings 432 vs Vidarbha 1st innings 190/3 in 64 overs. In Rohtak: Services 108 and 140 in 38.3 overs (Rajat Paliwal 86; Rahul Tewatia 4/11) beat Haryana 103 and 144 in 41.2 overs (Ankit Narang 41; Pulkit Narang 5/55) by one run.

