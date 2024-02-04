Our defenders Ashish, Yogesh played brilliantly against Telugu Titans: Dabang Delhi head coach Rambir Singh Khokhar

The Dabang Delhi got back into winning ways after registering a 44-33 victory against Telugu Titans in New Delhi on Saturday. Speaking about the victory, the Dabang Delhi Head Coach Rambir Singh Khokhar said, "There's a huge difference in performance when a team gets all out and when a team doesn't get all out. Our defenders Ashish and Yogesh played an excellent game and stopped raiders such as Pawan Sehrawat. And Manjeet and Ashu Malik performed well in the raiding department."

The Head Coach further added, "It was difficult to take the loss against Bengal Warriors. However, our team put up a complete performance against the Telugu Titans. We performed well in the raiding and defence departments." The Delhi side's Captain Ashu Malik scored a whopping 20 raid points in the game. When raider Manjeet was asked about playing alongside Ashu, Manjeet said, "Ashu is a really good raider and he motivates all of us to give our best on the mat. We are all looking to support him as much as possible. We are definitely ready to step up for the team in case Ashu has a poor day on the mat."

The Dabang Delhi K.C. will be next in action when they take on Puneri Paltan in Delhi on Monday. Schedule for PKL Season 10 matches today

Game 1 - Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba - 8 pm Game 2 - Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas - 9 pm

Venue: New Delhi. (ANI)

