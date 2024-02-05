"Whenever he's ready, he needs to play some cricket...": Dravid speaks on Ishan Kishan's comeback

India head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday opened up on Ishan Kishan's comeback and said that the 25-year-old needs to play some cricket to get included in the squad. While speaking at the post-match press conference after India's 106-run win over England in the 2nd Test match, Dravid confirmed that the team management did not rule out Ishan from the squad.

The India head coach revealed that the wicketkeeper-batter asked for a break, and that's why the selectors did not include him in the squad for the first two Test matches against England. He added that it's the player's choice to decide when he is ready to make a comeback.

"There's a way back for anyone and everyone. It's not that we rule out anybody from anything. I just don't want to go on labouring about the Ishan Kishan point. I've tried to explain it as best as I can. The point was that, you know, he requested a break. We were happy to give him the break and whenever he was ready... I didn't say he has to play domestic cricket. I said, whenever he's ready he needs to play some cricket and come back, and the choice is his," Dravid said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. The former India skipper added that the team management is in touch with Ishan.

"We're not forcing him to do anything and we are in touch with him. It's not that we're not in touch. We know what it is, but he hasn't yet started playing, right? So, at the moment, it's not something that we would consider because, you know, he's maybe not ready. He decides when he wants to be ready and we've got options obviously with Rishabh [Pant] injured and stuff. So I'm sure the selectors will weigh all the options," Dravid added. The last time Ishan played for India was in the T20I format against Australia in Guwahati, following that he failed to make his place in the first eleven. The 25-year-old was in the T20I squad in South Africa in December 2023 but did not take part in any of the three games.

Last year, he played the role of wicketkeeper on India's tour of the West Indies, but Ishan was not taken into consideration for the ongoing Test series against England. The youngster also did not take part in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. In the second Test match, brilliant bowling spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India overcome a fighting England as they levelled the series with a 106-run win over England in Visakhapatnam. The hosts have levelled the five-match series 1-1. (ANI)

