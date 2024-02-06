Gymnastics-Fighter Jones gunning for Paris Olympic spot

American gymnast Shilese Jones said she has unfinished business after narrowly missing out on the Tokyo Olympics and hopes to carry the momentum she gained last year as she pursues a spot in Paris.

Jones lost her father and biggest fan Sylvester after a long battle with kidney disease in December 2021 but instead of backing away from the sport, she returned more determined than ever to reach her dream. "I am the biggest fighter, biggest motivator for myself," Jones, 21, said at a media event near Houston on Sunday.

"I always have so much left in me and coming just that spot short, I knew that wasn't the end. "I just kept my head up and here I am today. I've accomplished so many goals and my next big goal is to make the Olympics. I'm doing everything in my power to make it."

Jones played a key role in helping the U.S. win team gold at the World Championships in 2022 and 2023. "Shi" also took home bronze medals in all-around and asymmetric bars at the World Championships last year. "Currently I'm just trying to heal some injuries and play smart. My mentality is strong," she said.

While some of her team mates frequently post videos of their training, Jones tends to keep her cards closer to her vest. "I've always been more on the quiet side of showing my skills," she said.

"I'll do little teasers here and there and I have some new upgrades and some good plans going in. So when it comes out, it'll come out. I'm saving it for the bigger meets." Jones said that given the depth of talent, she knows that securing one of the five spots on the U.S. team will be challenging for everyone but remains optimistic.

"If feel like this squad has been totally out of this world," she said. "There is so much talent going in. It's going to be interesting and it's going to be really hard but it should make for a great team."

