Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reds sign veteran infielder Josh Harrison

The Reds signed two-time All-Star infielder and Cincinnati native Josh Harrison to a minor-league contract. The deal announced Monday by Harrison's agency, MSM, includes an invitation to spring training.

NFL-Pro Bowl boosts flag football with LA28 on horizon

Flag football was given a boost as the sport gets ready to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 LA Games after a game was played as part of the NFL's Pro Bowl weekend. More than 55,700 fans packed into Orlando's Camping World Stadium on Sunday to see the AFC beat the NFC 50-34 in one of the best attended flag football games ever.

NHL-Streaking Oilers head to Vegas in pursuit NHL history

The Edmonton Oilers hope to pick up right where they left off prior to the All-Star break when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday needing a win to tie the NHL record for longest winning streak in a season. The Oilers, whose game against the reigning Stanley Cup champions will be their first after a nine-day break, are in search of a victory that would tie record of 17 straight wins set by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992-93.

Raheem Morris charts Falcons' path to a Super Bowl

Raheem Morris vowed to create a winning culture with visions on a Super Bowl when he was introduced as the Atlanta Falcons head coach on Monday. Morris was named to the position after three years as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, helping the team to a Super Bowl title to conclude the 2021 season.

NHL-Police apologize for delay in charging players with sexual assault

Police in the Canadian city of London, Ontario, apologised on Monday to the woman at the centre of an alleged group sexual assault for the length of time it took to file charges against four NHL players and one from a Swiss pro league. The charges are related to an alleged incident in June 2018 following a Hockey Canada gala in London where the players, who were teammates on Canada's gold medal-winning world junior hockey team that year, were being honored.

Dan Quinn says Eric Bieniemy won't return to Commanders' staff

Eric Bieniemy is out of a job less than one year after leaving the Kansas City Chiefs for the Washington Commanders. At his introductory press conference Monday, new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Bieniemy, Washington's assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2023, will not be retained.

Motor racing-F1 commission approves sprint format changes

Formula One teams agreed changes to the sprint format on Monday to make race weekends easier to follow. The teams, along with Formula One Management and the governing FIA, agreed to reorder the sessions on sprint weekends so that Friday has one free practice followed by a sprint qualifying 'shootout'.

Gymnastics-U.S. could send 'Dream Team' to Paris Games

Making the U.S. gymnastics team for the Paris Games is harder than ever before and the squad that is ultimately selected could be the most successful ever at the Olympics, athletes vying to make the cut said this week. All-around Olympic champions Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee -- who claimed the women's top individual prize in 2012, 2016 and 2021 respectively -- and youngsters Joscelyn Roberson and Tiana Sumanasekera are among those hoping for a place on the five-member team, which will be named at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Minneapolis in late June.

Gymnastics-Fighter Jones gunning for Paris Olympic spot

American gymnast Shilese Jones said she has unfinished business after narrowly missing out on the Tokyo Olympics and hopes to carry the momentum she gained last year as she pursues a spot in Paris. Jones lost her father and biggest fan Sylvester after a long battle with kidney disease in December 2021 but instead of backing away from the sport, she returned more determined than ever to reach her dream.

WTA roundup: Emma Raducanu earns early win in Abu Dhabi

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain eased past Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-1, to kick off the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Monday in the United Arab Emirates. Raducanu, the surprise winner of the 2021 U.S. Open, received a wild card into the tournament after sitting out most of 2023 due to surgeries on both wrists and one ankle. She broke Bouzkova's serve seven times in nine opportunities and had a 23-15 advantage in total winners. Her next opponent will be Tunisian second seed Ons Jabeur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)