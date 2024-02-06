Left Menu

Australia’s Michael Klinger replaces Rachael Haynes as Gujarat Giants head coach for WPL 2

Former Australian cricketer Michael Klinger on Tuesday replaced Rachael Haynes as the head coach of the Gujarat Giants for the second season of the Womens Premier League WPL.The second season of the WPL will start on February 23 and will be played across two cities in New Delhi and Bengaluru.Gujarat Giants, who finished last in the five-team tournament in the inaugural edition, will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in their season opener in Bengaluru on February 25.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 11:52 IST
Australia’s Michael Klinger replaces Rachael Haynes as Gujarat Giants head coach for WPL 2
  • Country:
  • India

Former Australian cricketer Michael Klinger on Tuesday replaced Rachael Haynes as the head coach of the Gujarat Giants for the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

The second season of the WPL will start on February 23 and will be played across two cities in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

Gujarat Giants, who finished last in the five-team tournament in the inaugural edition, will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in their season opener in Bengaluru on February 25. Former India captain Mithali Raj will continue in her role as the mentor and advisor for the team while Nooshin Al Khadeer will remain the bowling coach, the franchise informed in a media release.

However, the release did not mention if batting coach for the first season Tushar Arothe would continue in his role. ''Gujarat Giants have a chance to do something special in the season 2 of the Women's Premier League. I am eagerly looking forward to working with cricketing legend in Mithali Raj, who has played a transformative role in women's cricket in India," said Klinger, who played three T20Is for Australia in 2017 and was the assistance coach for Sydney Thunder in Women's Big Bash League. ''His expertise with the bat is also well-known and will surely benefit some of the younger members of our team,'' Raj was quoted as saying in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024