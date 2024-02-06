Left Menu

U-19 World Cup semi-final: India win toss, elect to field against South Africa

India skipper Uday Saharan won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in the Under 19 World Cup semi-final on Tuesday at Willowmoore Park.

06-02-2024
Image Credit: ANI
India skipper Uday Saharan won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in the Under 19 World Cup semi-final on Tuesday at Willowmoore Park. The defending champions have been flawless throughout the campaign and are just two steps away from retaining their crown. On the other hand, the hosts have led a solid campaign apart from stumbling during their group-stage encounter against England.

After winning the toss, India skipper Saharan said, "We'll bowl first. There is always something in the morning, and this is a new wicket for us. We were prepared to bowl first as well, we lost the toss a couple of times that's why we have had to always bat. We are completely prepared, the pressure and outside noise doesn't concern us. We want to just execute our plans." South Africa skipper Juan James said at the time of the toss, "Would have liked to bowl first as well. Just want the boys to go out there and enjoy themselves. We feel confident playing them, we've beaten them twice. One change for us."

India U-19 (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey South Africa U19 (Playing XI): Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Oliver Whitehead, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

