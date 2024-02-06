With together of 7 BIMSTEC countries, Bay of Bengal becomes area of progress, development and collaboration: Anurag Thakur

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 19:25 IST
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Shri Sports Anurag Singh Thakur kicked off BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 today in  New Delhi. The  BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships is being held for the first time.

He further added that with the coming together of 7 BIMSTEC countries, the Bay of Bengal area not only becomes a region used for travel and transportation but also becomes an area of progress, development and collaboration.

The Union Minister added that  this will help in not only deeper friendship but also building a deeper sporting culture which will help deepen even friendship between athletes and that is exactly the thought that our honorable Prime Minister envisioned when he announced this sporting event at the summit in Nepal."

The organization for the very first time in history is hosting a sports competition which is being hosted in India. The announcement for the same was made by  Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during the 4th BIMSTEC Summit in 2018, where he announced the organising of the BIMSTEC Youth Water Sports competition in India. The event was initially proposed for the year 2021, however, it was later postponed to 2024 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

Along with the Union Sports Minister, the opening ceremony was also attended by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Nepal Sh. Dig Bahadur Limbu and Sh. Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary General, BIMSTEC High Commissioners & Ambassadors to India of  BIMSTEC among dignitaries from visiting countries and the government of India.

The 1st BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships is being held at Delhi’s Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Pool Complex from 6th February to 9th February 2024 with competitions being held for Under 20 age category in Swimming, Water Polo and Diving events.

A total of 39 medals will be given out across three sporting events along with a total of 9 trophies that will be at stake. Over 500 personnel are expected at the events, including 268 athletes from various BIMSTEC member countries.

BIMSTEC (The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) constitutes a unique link between South and South-East Asian countries with five members from South Asia (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka) and two members from South-East Asia (Myanmar & Thailand).

(With Inputs from PIB)

