Physical Disability cricket: England win final T20, India bag series 3-2

England managed to score a consolation win when they beat India by 22 runs in the fifth and final T20 match of the Mukul Madhav Foundation Physical Disability Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the biggest cricket ground in the world, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. India, though, finished the series as 3-2 winners. After winning the toss, England decided to bat first and made 152 for six in 20 overs. Callum Flynn (53 off 43 balls) and Liam O Brien (45 off 28 balls) were the main run-getters for them, while Ravindra Sante (2-28 in four overs) did well with the ball for India. They then restricted India to 130 for seven in 20 overs. Skipper Vikrant Keni (45 off 49 balls) was the top run-scorer for India. Daniel Ricky Hamm (3-23) and Callum Flynn (2-13) were the main wicket-takers for the visitors.Incidentally, India had beaten England by 22 runs in the last match.

This was a historic day for Physical Disability cricket, as both the teams had a rare, maiden opportunity to play in the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium, which hosted the 2023 ODI World Cup final between India and Australia on November 19. The stadium, which is the home venue of the Gujarat Titans, also hosted the IPL final in 2022 and 2023. India were presented the trophy by Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel.

DCCI (Differently abled Cricket Council of India) general secretary Ravi Chauhan said, "On behalf of the differently-abled cricketers, I want to extend to thank BCCI secretary Jay Shah for providing our cricketers a chance to play and feel the atmosphere at the best cricket ground in the world. He has strived to ensure that our cricketers are provided an equal platform to excel for the country. His efforts in helping us organize this series have been wonderful. I would also like to thank all our sponsors for their huge support in organizing this series successfully." Brief Scores: England 152/6 in 20 overs (Callum Flynn 53, Liam O Brien 45; Ravindra Sante 2/28) vs India 130/7 in 20 overs (Vikrant Keni 45; Daniel Ricky Hamm 3/23, Callum Flynn 2/13).(ANI)

