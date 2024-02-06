Left Menu

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi elected as PCB's chairman for three years

The PCB announced the appointment on Tuesday without offering any other information, only stating that he had been voted unopposed as the 37th PCB chairman.

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi was officially elected as Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) full-time chairman for a three-year term. The PCB announced the appointment on Tuesday without offering any other information, only stating that he had been voted unopposed as the 37th PCB chairman.

"Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, has been elected unanimously and unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board's Chairman for a three-year term," PCB said in a statement. "Shah Khawar had summoned a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) today at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore," the statement further read.

In a statement, Naqvi said he was 'honoured and humbled' and vowed to bring 'professionalism' to the administration of cricket in Pakistan. Addressing the BoG following his election, Naqvi said, "I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me."

"I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism in the administration of cricket in Pakistan," he added. Naqvi's appointment was largely predicted when Zaka Ashraf, who functioned as de facto chairman while nominally heading the interim management committee, resigned last month. He also resigned from his post on the PCB's board of governors, leaving a space for Naqvi.

Currently, he is playing the role of the acting Chief Minister of the State of Punjab. (ANI)

