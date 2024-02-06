ISL: Bengaluru FC seek to regain form against southern rivals Chennaiyin FC at home

Bengaluru FC will host Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium as the southern rivals restart their bid to reignite their ambitions of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season. This is a fixture that has always excited fans and supporters alike, due to the background significance attached to both sides. The two sides had clashed in the final in the first campaign that Bengaluru FC competed in the ISL 2017-18.

The Marina Machans had gotten the better of them in a thrilling 3-2 clash back then, and since then, this duel has taken many a turn, producing one entertaining encounter after another. However, right now, both sides are in similarly challenging circumstances. The Blues would have hoped for a happy start since the resumption of the season, but they ended up losing 3-1 to Punjab FC. They ended up squandering a one-goal lead away from home, which will raise concerns for Gerard Zaragoza, especially because the club has invested in strengthening the defence in the winter transfer window through the acquisitions of Nikhil Poojary and Chinglensana Singh. Chennaiyin FC got Mobashir Rahman on loan, but it is widely perceived that they needed more incomings to build upon the first leg of the campaign that saw their team winning 12 points in as many games.

Bengaluru FC has made a remarkable statement in the transfer market, and the time has come for the head coach and the whole squad to live up the expectations of the fans as well as the owners. What's startling to the supporters is that the team that made it to the ISL final last year cannot be struggling to find form, regardless of the departures. They boast of an incredible record against the Marina Machans, having defeated them seven times across the ISL seasons. Chennaiyin FC won three matches in the opening leg of the campaign, and one of them was when they beat Bengaluru FC by 2-0 at home. The Marina Machans have in fact never won twice consecutively in this fixture in the past, and Owen Coyle must be aiming to bring curtains down to that run after getting a good month-long time to refine his squad and imprint his coaching style on them. The coach needs to plug some leakages in the back, having conceded 22 goals in 12 matches, only second behind Hyderabad FC, who have given away 24 strikes.

"Of course, you need to change the mood after the loss. When we lost one game, for which we travelled to Delhi, we played at 5:30pm, so everything was fast, and then we came home and the players were tired. We knew we had a game in three days. We need to work with them to change this mood. We forget the last game. We always look to work. Chennaiyin FC is coming and they are in this battle for the sixth position, and I can say that we are hungry, all of us want to fight till the last moment," Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said in the pre-match press conference as quoted by ISL. "We know we go into the second half of the season with six games at home and four away. It's a great opportunity for us to make it to the playoffs. We need to make sure that we are in the top-six. Everything is in our own hands. We decide our own fate. We are excited and looking forward to that," Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle mentioned prior to the game. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)