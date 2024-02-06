Left Menu

Defeat against India: "Something we've struggled with", says Juan James on team's batting struggle in U-19 WC

The Indian U19s survived a top-order collapse and rode on masterful knocks from skipper Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas to reach the final of the showpiece event with a nervy two-wicket win over South Africa at Benoni on Tuesday.

South Africa Under-19 team (Photo: ICC Cricket World Cup/ X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

After defeat against India in the semifinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024, South Africa captain Juan James outlined the batting struggles his team struggled with in the whole tournament. The Indian U19s survived a top-order collapse and rode on masterful knocks from skipper Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas to reach the final of the showpiece event with a nervy two-wicket win over South Africa at Benoni on Tuesday.

With a thrilling two-wicket win over South Africa in the final, India reach their fifth consecutive men's U-19 World Cup final. India were staring down the barrel at 32-4 when Dhas and skipper Saharan came out and transformed the match with delightful strokeplay and game sense.

James praised the record partnership of 171-run between Saharan and Dhas. Dhas (96 in 95 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and skipper Saharan (81 in 124 balls, with six fours) helped India back in the game with a brilliant 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

"They bowled really well. When they were batting when we had them 4 down, Uday and Sachin batted really well. Something we've struggled with the whole tournament," James said in a post-match presentation. The skipper thanked the supporters for coming out and supporting the team and said he learned to "never give up."

"The thing that stands out most for me is never giving up. Want to thank everyone for coming out for every single game," James said. India will now take on the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan in the title clash on February 11. (ANI)

