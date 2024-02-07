EXPLAINER-NFL-Super Bowl 2024: when is it, teams, tickets, halftime show and location

Following is information about this season's Super Bowl: When is the Super Bowl?

The 2024 edition of the Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 11. What is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is an annual championship game in the National Football League of the United States and has marked the culmination of each NFL season since 1966. Where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, situated adjacent to Las Vegas. The stadium is the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. It will be the first time the Super Bowl has been hosted in Nevada. Which teams are playing?

This season's game features the San Francisco 49ers, champions of the National Football Conference (NFC), against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are the American Football Conference (AFC) champions and defending Super Bowl title holders. How much is a ticket?

According to the website TicketIQ, the cheapest ticket goes for 8,133 dollars. What are the latest odds?

DraftKings has the following odds: Spread: 49ers (-2), Chiefs (+2)

Moneyline: 49ers (-125), Chiefs (+105) Total: Over 47.5 (-110), Under 47.5 (-110)

Who is singing the national anthem? American country artist Reba McEntire will sing the United States national anthem before the game.

Who performs in the halftime show? The halftime show will be performed by eight-time Grammy Awards winner Usher.

What is the name of the Super Bowl trophy? The Vince Lombardi Trophy, named in honor of NFL coach Vince Lombardi for leading the Green Bay Packers to victories in the first two Super Bowl games, is awarded to the winner.

Will Taylor Swift be there? Most likely as Swift has been seen at many Chiefs' games this season supporting her boyfriend - tight end Travis Kelce.

