Left Menu

Soccer-Mara's double helps Southampton book Cup date at Liverpool

Southampton set up an FA Cup clash with Liverpool as Sekou Mara struck twice in a 3-0 defeat of fellow Championship side Watford in a fourth round replay on Tuesday. Leeds United also reached the fifth round as they overcame Plymouth Argyle 4-1 after extra time while Coventry City trounced Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 to earn a tie with minor league Maidstone United.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 04:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 04:23 IST
Soccer-Mara's double helps Southampton book Cup date at Liverpool

Southampton set up an FA Cup clash with Liverpool as Sekou Mara struck twice in a 3-0 defeat of fellow Championship side Watford in a fourth round replay on Tuesday.

Leeds United also reached the fifth round as they overcame Plymouth Argyle 4-1 after extra time while Coventry City trounced Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 to earn a tie with minor league Maidstone United. Leeds will play either Chelsea or Aston Villa who will decide their tie on Wednesday.

Promotion remains Southampton's priority but after extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 24 they will relish a crack at Juergen Klopp's Premier League leaders. After a turgid first half at St Mary's the game exploded into life after the interval with Frenchman Mara scoring twice in the space of six minutes.

He opened the scoring in the 52nd minute after a clever touch by Che Adams and soon after that teenager Tyler Dibling surged forward and found Adams who in turn fed Mara to fire powerfully home from 20 metres. Adams then grabbed his 10th goal of the season as he got on the end of Joe Rothwell's free kick.

Wilfried Gnonto's well-taken goal looked like booking Leeds a place in the fifth round but hosts Plymouth levelled late on when Brendan Galloway bundled in from close range. With rain pouring down Crysencio Summerville came off the bench to put Leeds ahead in the first half of extra time, curling in a sublime finish after a jinking run.

Georginio Rutter made it 3-1 and Plymouth were left with no hope after an own goal by Ryan Hardie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024