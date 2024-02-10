Rugby-Brilliant Bielle-Biarrey helps France to 20-16 win in Scotland

A superb solo score from winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey took France to a 20-16 victory over Scotland in the Six Nations Championship at Murrayfield on Saturday, providing relief for coach Fabien Galthie. Trailing by six points with 11 minutes remaining, Bielle-Biarrey had three defenders around him but a clever chip and chase, and electric pace, saw him gather and dot down, with fullback Thomas Ramos' conversion giving the visitors the lead for the first time.

Ramos kicked a further penalty for the visitors as La Marseillaise rang around the ground, with centre Gael Fickou scoring his team's other try as France bounced back from the disastrous 38-17 home defeat in their opening game against Ireland. Scotland dominated much of the match and led 13-10 at halftime thanks to scrumhalf Ben White's try, but could not turn pressure into points and were held up over the French line with the final play of the game after a lengthy TMO review.

