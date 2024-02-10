Rugby-France hold on for 20-16 win in Scotland after late drama

France secured a nerve-jangling 20-16 Six Nations victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, after the hosts felt they had scored a match-winning try at the death but referee Nic Berry ruled the ball had been held up after a lengthy review.

Irish Television Match Official Brian MacNeice took several minutes to look at the footage and said he could not find conclusive evidence to overturn that decision, even though it looked as though the ball may have touched the turf. "It was a tough second half, the whole game was an arm-wrestle," Scotland co-captain Finn Russell said.

"Personally, I believe it was a try at the end, but the referee has to decide that, that is why he is there to do the job. The win will be a mighty relief for visiting coach Fabien Galthie, who has come under enormous pressure following their dismal opening 38-17 loss to Ireland in Marseille.

Trailing by six points with 11 minutes remaining, winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored a brilliant solo try and fullback Thomas Ramos' conversion put the visitors ahead for the first time. Bielle-Biarrey had three defenders around him but with a clever chip and electric pace he gathered to dot down.

Ramos kicked a further penalty as La Marseillaise rang around the ground, with centre Gael Fickou scoring his team's other try in the first half. "We have to take this defeat on the chin and get better for England (at home on Feb. 24)," Russell said. "We cannot let the referee decide what happens in the game, that is up to us and we have to play better.

"It was a bit of magic from France, which you expect, but we never lost belief." DOMINANT SCOTLAND

Scotland dominated much of the match and led 13-10 at halftime thanks to scrumhalf Ben White's score, but could not turn pressure into points on several occasions, and were made to pay in a game they looked like winning for 69 minutes. France struggled in the lineout and were sloppy with the ball in hand in slippery conditions, while the breakdown was a lottery and not controlled by the match officials.

White crossed for Scotland's only try after a sweeping move down the right wing involving debutant Harry Paterson and centre Huw Jones. They made the yards before White was fed on the inside and the scrumhalf fought off two tacklers to dot down. Scotland were down to 14 players while flanker Matt Fagerson received treatment and France were able to use the width of the field for Fickou to canter in for their first score.

The visitors were reduced to 14 players just before halftime when prop Uini Antonio produced a no-arms tackle and was sent to the sin-bin. It was the first time France have trailed at halftime in back-to-back Six Nations matches since 2016.

The visitors were dealt a blow when their captain Gregory Alldritt left the field on a stretcher with a nasty gash on his leg on 50 minutes, but through Bielle-Biarrey and perhaps a little luck they will leave Edinburgh with a win.

