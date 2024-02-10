Left Menu

Soccer-Qatar retain Asian Cup with 3-1 win over Jordan as Afif nets penalty hat-trick

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 22:44 IST
Akram Afif scored a hat-trick of penalties as Qatar beat Jordan 3-1 in the Asian Cup final on Saturday at Lusail Stadium to win their second straight continental title.

After Afif had netted a first-half penalty, Yazan Al-Naimat equalised after the break. But Qatar won two more penalties in the second half after VAR checks, with top scorer Afif stepping up to convert both and finish the tournament with eight goals.

