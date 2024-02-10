Soccer-Qatar retain Asian Cup with 3-1 win over Jordan as Afif nets penalty hat-trick
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 22:44 IST
Akram Afif scored a hat-trick of penalties as Qatar beat Jordan 3-1 in the Asian Cup final on Saturday at Lusail Stadium to win their second straight continental title.
After Afif had netted a first-half penalty, Yazan Al-Naimat equalised after the break. But Qatar won two more penalties in the second half after VAR checks, with top scorer Afif stepping up to convert both and finish the tournament with eight goals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asian Cup
- Lusail Stadium
- Afif
- Yazan Al-Naimat
- Jordan
- Akram Afif
- Qatar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Afif nets penalty hat-trick as Qatar beat Jordan to retain Asian Cup crown
Soccer-Qatar retain Asian Cup thanks to Afif's penalty hat-trick
Soccer-Afif coy on Europe after guiding Qatar to second Asian Cup title
Soccer-Afif nets penalty hat-trick as Qatar retain Asian Cup crown
Qatar Seals Second Consecutive Asian Cup Victory with Afif's Hat Trick of Penalties in 3-1 Win over Jordan