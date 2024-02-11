Phoenix Open: Taylor, Novak lead; Bhatia in danger of missing cut, Theegala yet to start

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 14:45 IST
Golfer Akshay Bhatia (Image: PGA). Image Credit: ANI
Andrew Novak and Nick Taylor shared the 36-hole lead, while Sahith Theegala, who was tied second after the first round, was yet to begin the second round in the WM Phoenix Open on the PGA TOUR. Taylor, who shot 60 in the first round came back soon after to finish his second round in 70, while Novak (65-65) joined him in sharing the lead.

Behind Taylor and Novak was Maverick McNealy (65-57) at 10-under 132. Indian-American Theegala, who played early on the first day was unable to start his second round because of rain delays which left the first round incomplete and led to delay in the second round on the second day. Theegala shot 65 in the first round.

Another Indian American, Akshay Bhatia shot 75 in the first round and was in danger of missing the cut. He had yet to finish his second round. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (68-66) was 8-under after a second-round 66 that gives him a shot at becoming the first PGA TOUR player to three-peat at the same tournament for the first time in 13 years.

Korea's Si Woo Kim (68-68) was the best Asian player at Tied-14 while former Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama (69-68) was Tied-18th. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

