Swimming-Beijing to host 2029 World Championships

Beijing will host the 2029 World Aquatics Championships, organisers said on Sunday, bringing the multi-sport event back to China for the first time in nearly 20 years. Global governing body World Aquatics said China had won the bidding process for the event which includes swimming, artistic swimming, diving and water polo among other sports. Shanghai hosted the 2011 world championships.

Updated: 11-02-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 15:59 IST
Shanghai hosted the 2011 world championships. The 21st edition of the championships are ongoing in Doha, Qatar, until Feb. 18.

Singapore will host the next event in 2025, with Budapest hosting in 2027.

