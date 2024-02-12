NFL-Super Bowl headed to overtime with 49ers and Chiefs tied at 19

The Super Bowl was headed to overtime on Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers tied 19-19 in the NFL title game in Las Vegas.

49ers rookie Jake Moody made a 53-yard field goal with under two minutes left to go before Harrison Butker responded with a 29 yarder of his own in a back-and-forth battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)