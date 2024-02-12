NFL-Super Bowl headed to overtime with 49ers and Chiefs tied at 19
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 08:48 IST
The Super Bowl was headed to overtime on Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers tied 19-19 in the NFL title game in Las Vegas.
49ers rookie Jake Moody made a 53-yard field goal with under two minutes left to go before Harrison Butker responded with a 29 yarder of his own in a back-and-forth battle for the Lombardi Trophy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- San Francisco
- Harrison Butker
- Jake Moody
- The Super Bowl
- Las Vegas
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NFL-San Francisco 49ers undergo puppy therapy before NFC Championship Game
Odd News Roundup: NFL-San Francisco 49ers undergo puppy therapy before NFC Championship Game
Odd News Roundup: NFL-San Francisco 49ers undergo puppy therapy before NFC Championship Game
Odd News Roundup: NFL-San Francisco 49ers undergo puppy therapy before NFC Championship Game
Odd News Roundup: San Francisco 49ers undergo puppy therapy before NFC Championship Game