India Davis Cup stars felicitated at inauguration of Bengaluru Open 2024

The Indian Davis Cup team, which defeated Pakistan resoundingly on their turf recently, was felicitated during the impressive inauguration ceremony of the Bengaluru Open 2024 at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. The main draw of the tournament was inaugurated by Manjunath Prasad, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sport, Government of Karnataka in the presence of chief guest R Ashoka, President Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association and Leader of Opposition, Legislative Assembly of Karnataka.

"It's a proud moment for the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association to have Davis Cup stars participating at the DafaNews Bengaluru Open 2024. Their achievement in Pakistan was historic and inspiring. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the entire team for their remarkable victory in this historic match and we look forward to celebrating many more successes in the future," President of Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association R Ashoka said. The Indian team thrashed Pakistan 4-0 to secure their place in the Davis Cup World Group I earlier this month. The members of the winning team Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji, Saketh Myneni and Nikki K Poonacha were present at the felicitation ceremony as they will also feature in the ongoing tournament.

"We welcome all of you to the sixth edition of Bengaluru Open 2024 and wish you all the best. It will be an exciting week for the fans as top players will be in action, competing for the coveted title," said Manjunath Prasad, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sport, Government of Karnataka. The prestigious ATP Challenger Tour 100 event, organised by KSLTA, will be played from February 12-18 with the likes of star Indian player Sumit Nagal, who broke into the ATP Top-100 ranking, former World No. 25 Vasek Pospisil of Canada and others vying for honours. (ANI)

