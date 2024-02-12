QUOTES-Athletics-Reaction to the death of marathon world record holder Kiptum

Kenya's marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum died in a traffic accident on Sunday. He was 24. Following are reactions to his death: WORLD ATHLETICS PRESIDENT SEBASTIAN COE

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana." "On behalf of all World Athletics, we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, team mates and the Kenyan nation.

"It was only earlier this week in Chicago, the place where Kelvin set his extraordinary marathon world record, that I was able to officially ratify his historic time. An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly." BRITAIN'S FOUR-TIMES OLYMPIC CHAMPION MO FARAH

"I'm so sad to hear the passing of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana. "Kelvin was an amazingly talented athlete and had already achieved so much. He truly had a special talent and I have no doubt he would have gone on to have had an incredible career.

"I send all my sympathies and condolences to his and Gervais' family and friends at this tragic time." TWO-TIME OLYMPIC CHAMPION AND EX-WORLD RECORD HOLDER ELIUD KIPCHOGE

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of the Marathon World record holder and rising star Kelvin Kiptum. "An athlete who had a whole life ahead of him to achieve incredible greatness.

"I offer my deepest condolences to his young family. May God comfort you during this trying time." UGANDA'S OLYMPIC CHAMPION JOSHUA CHEPTEGEI

"I am so heart broken and shocked to learn of the saddening news of passing of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana. My condolences to both families, friends and all the athletics fans around the globe. "Traffic accident has robbed us of such a great talent. Rest in power mate."

KENYA PRESIDENT WILLIAM RUTO "Kelvin Kiptum was a star. Arguably one of the world's finest sportsmen who broke barriers to secure a marathon record.

"He was only 24 yet, as a hero, triumphed in Valencia, Chicago, London and in other top competitions. His mental strength and discipline were unmatched. Kiptum was our future. "An extraordinary sportsman has left an extraordinary mark in the globe. Our thoughts are with the family and the sporting fraternity. Rest In Peace."

KENYA'S FORMER PRIME MINISTER RAILA ODINGA "My deepest condolences to his loved ones, friends, and the entire athletics fraternity. Our nation grieves the profound loss of a true hero."

KENYA'S SPORTS MINISTER ABABU NAMWAMBA "Kenya has lost a special gem. Lost for words."

KENYA'S OLYMPIC CHAMPION AND 800M WORLD RECORD HOLDER DAVID RUDISHA "I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn the passing of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana. My condolences to the families, friends, athletic fraternity and Kenya at large. This is a huge loss."

KENYA'S FIVE-TIME OLYMPIAN BERNARD LAGAT "I'm shocked to hear of the tragic accident that took the lives of Kevin Kiptum (WR Holder- Marathon) and his Coach today. Gone too soon. RIP Champion"

AUSTRALIA'S ROBERT DE CASTELLA, FORMER WORLD CHAMPION MARATHON RUNNER "Shocking tragedy! Just like that, a rising superstar is gone. Highlights how precious life is, and how vulnerable we all are."

DUTCH RUNNER SIFAN HASSAN "I'm deeply saddened and heartbroken by the news Kelvin Kiptum and his coach died yesterday. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans."

KIPTUM'S SPONSOR NIKE "We are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana.

"Kelvin was one of those special athletes who showed the world what we can achieve. He was not only a beloved member of the Nike family, but an inspiration to all. Kelvin's impact on running will never be forgotten. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of Kelvin and Gervais."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)