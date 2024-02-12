Left Menu

"We aim to send our state players to national events ": Tripura Sport Climbing Association President

The President of Tripura Sport Climbing Association Khokan Chandra Paul said that they have restarted every adventurous sport in the state with a goal of sending state players to national events as well as Olympic games.

The President of Tripura Sport Climbing Association Khokan Chandra Paul said that they have restarted every adventurous sport in the state with a goal of sending state players to national events as well as Olympic games. Sport Climbing events were very popular among a few players of Tripura in the early and late 90s. Now around 10/15 players from Tripura play different events of Rock Climbing, Trekking, Ice Craft, Parasailing, Paragliding, Canoeing, Water Rafting, Cycling, etc games

Paul said last month the Sports Association was reshuffled and they are promised to develop these sports in Tripura. Within just one month they have arranged to organize a one-day Orientation Demonstration program for old and new players. "Tripura Sports Climbing Association activity was at its peak during 2012. But after that there was no activity. Now after the establishment of the new committee, the activity of the association has picked up its pace. Now we will restart every event and our goal is to send our state players to national events as well as Olympic games. The weather in Tripura is well-suited for practice. I hope it is best to perform in various competitions in the future," Paul told ANI.

Meanwhile, Sankhadeep Paul, who is an instructor, said it is a great chance for players to practice. "The rock climbing sport has started again in Tripura. It's a great chance for us to practice here again after the Coronavirus period," Paul told ANI.

Debashree Paul, who is a national-level player, said, "Our training camp was started before the coronavirus period, but it was stopped. Now again it started, and it's very privileged for us to get trained in our locality." (ANI)

