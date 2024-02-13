Left Menu

Soccer-Villa's Kamara suffers 'significant' knee ligament injury

Aston Villa's France midfielder Boubacar Kamara suffered a "significant knee ligament injury" in Sunday's Premier League home defeat by Manchester United, the club said. The 24-year-old had a scan on Monday and his condition will be reviewed after further consultation with a knee specialist. The Midlands club gave no further details but media reports indicated Kamara was likely to miss the rest of the season and this year's European Championship in Germany.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 00:15 IST
Soccer-Villa's Kamara suffers 'significant' knee ligament injury
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Aston Villa's France midfielder Boubacar Kamara suffered a "significant knee ligament injury" in Sunday's Premier League home defeat by Manchester United, the club said. The 24-year-old had a scan on Monday and his condition will be reviewed after further consultation with a knee specialist.

The Midlands club gave no further details but media reports indicated Kamara was likely to miss the rest of the season and this year's European Championship in Germany. Kamara was substituted in the 65th minute of the 2-1 loss to United at Villa Park.

Villa are fifth in the table, a point behind Tottenham Hotspur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
2
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024