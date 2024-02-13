Sports News Roundup: Victor Wembanyama swats 10 shots in triple-double; Super Bowl betting at Nevada sportsbooks sets record and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Alcaraz says he would pick Paris Olympics gold over French Open crown

Carlos Alcaraz will have the chance to win the Olympic tennis title at Roland Garros this year as well as the French Open crown and while he will be gunning for both the Spaniard said if forced to choose he would pick the Paris Games gold. The Olympic tennis tournament will take place in July, a month after the year's second Grand Slam on the same claycourts in the French capital.

Factbox-NFL Super Bowl 2024: Record-breaking moments

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to secure their second consecutive Super Bowl title on Sunday. Following are some off-field and on-field records that were broken on the night:

Andy Reid to coach Chiefs in 2024; QB Patrick Mahomes thinking No. 3

LAS VEGAS -- Andy Reid woke up as the fifth head coach to win at least three Super Bowls, a class that includes Bill Walsh, Joe Gibbs, Chuck Noll and Bill Belichick. Reid confirmed he will be back next season as head coach but is leaving dynasty and three-peat talk up to others.

NFL-Some 49ers unaware of overtime rules in Super Bowl loss

The San Francisco 49ers woke up on Monday still stinging from a Super Bowl loss and facing criticism given that some of their players admitted they were not aware of playoff overtime rules that allowed for both teams to possess the ball. Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas was only the second to go to overtime and the first to fall under a March 2022 rule change which eliminated the chance of a team winning the game outright on the first possession of the extra period with a touchdown.

NBA roundup: Victor Wembanyama swats 10 shots in triple-double

Victor Wembanyama became the first rookie in nearly 34 years to have a triple-double with blocked shots, leading the visiting San Antonio Spurs to a 122-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Wembanyama amassed 27 points, 14 rebounds and a career-best 10 blocks. The only other rookies to post a triple-double with blocked shots in NBA history were David Robinson (three times in 1989-90), Ralph Sampson (1983-84) and Mark Eaton (1982-83).

Athletics-Kiptum cruelly denied sub-two dream, but shoes mean it is coming anyway

Only time will tell whether marathoner Kelvin Kiptum was a generational superstar or just the latest hugely talented product of the East African running production line to benefit from shoe technology development that shows no sign of slowing. Kiptum, 24, died in a traffic accident in his native Kenya on Sunday a week after his incredible Chicago marathon time of two hours and 35 seconds was ratified as a world record, slicing over half a minute off compatriot Eliud Kipchoge's 2:01.09 mark.

Tennis-Raducanu plans scheduling tweaks after Qatar Open exit

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said she would make changes to her tournament scheduling following her first round defeat by world number 30 Anhelina Kalinina at the Qatar Open on Monday. The 21-year-old suffered a huge dip in form the season after her 2021 Flushing Meadows triumph, and then spent eight months on the sidelines during an injury-hit 2023 following wrist and ankle surgeries.

NFL-Super Bowl betting at Nevada sportsbooks sets record

The value of bets placed in Nevada sportsbooks on this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set a record, according to unaudited figures provided by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. A total of $185.6 million was wagered across Nevada's 182 sportsbooks, up from the $153.2 million wagered on last year's Super Bowl and above the previous record of $179.8 million set in 2022, the data released late on Monday showed.

ATP roundup: Matteo Arnaldi escapes first round at Delray Beach

No. 6 seed Matteo Arnaldi of Italy avoided an upset by overcoming an early deficit to knock off Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Monday in first-round action of the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open. Arnaldi finished with a whopping 21 aces to punch his ticket to the second round. Nishioka had zero, and he also hit just 17 winners compared to Arnaldi's 50.

NHL roundup: Rangers' Igor Shesterkin blanks Flames

Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season and bested Jacob Markstrom as the host New York Rangers hung on for a 2-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Shesterkin helped the Rangers push their winning streak to five games as the Rangers did just enough in a physical game that featured stellar goaltending. Shesterkin registered his 12th regular-season shutout and he earned the game's first star.

