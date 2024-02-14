Left Menu

India's Sindhu leads team to victory against China in BATC women's competition with a thrilling 3-2 win

India stun formidable China 3-2 in the womens competition of Badminton Asia Team Championships with star shuttler P V Sindhu making a winning return after a four-month injury lay-off here on Wednesday.With just two teams in Group W, India were already assured of a knock-out round berth even before their opening match but they did it in style with a shock win over the top seeds Chinese team.

PTI | Shahalam | Updated: 14-02-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 12:06 IST
India's Sindhu leads team to victory against China in BATC women's competition with a thrilling 3-2 win

India stun formidable China 3-2 in the women's competition of Badminton Asia Team Championships with star shuttler P V Sindhu making a winning return after a four-month injury lay-off here on Wednesday.

With just two teams in Group W, India were already assured of a knock-out round berth even before their opening match but they did it in style with a shock win over the top seeds Chinese team. P V Sindhu, who missed action since October last year when she suffered a knee injury at the French Open, led the way as she beat higher-ranked Han Yue 21-17 21-15 in 40 minutes to give India 1-0 lead in the tie.

The 28-year-old double Olympic medallist Indian is currently ranked 11th while Yue is world number eight. The pair of Tanisha Castro and Ashwini Ponappa then lost to Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning 19-21 16-21, followed by Ashmita Chaliha's 13-21 15-21 defeat to world number nine Wang Zhi Yi as India trailed 1-2 after three matches.

India were on level terms when Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand beat the Chinese duo of Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min 10-21 21-18 21-17 in one hour and nine minutes in the women's doubles.

In the deciding match, Anmol Kharb punched way above her weight as the 472nd-ranked Indian emerged 22-20 14-21 21-18 winner over world number 149 Wu Luo Yu in a gruelling one hour and 17 minute contest to give India a memorable win.

The Indian men's team, which lifted the Thomas Cup in 2022 and secured a first-ever silver medal at last year's Asian Games, will be up against Hong Kong in a Group A league match on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024