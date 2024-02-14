Soccer-Son injured finger in a quarrel with South Korea team mates

Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea captain Son Heung-min injured his finger in an altercation with team mates on the eve of the country's exit from the Asian Cup. The players quarrelled during a team dinner ahead of their 2-0 semi-final defeat by Jordan last week, which extended their 64-year wait for another Asian Cup title. "It happened when some young players went up to play table tennis, and Son Heung-min and other older players took issue with it," a South Korean Football Federation official told Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 15:47 IST
Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea captain Son Heung-min injured his finger in an altercation with team mates on the eve of the country's exit from the Asian Cup. The players quarrelled during a team dinner ahead of their 2-0 semi-final defeat by Jordan last week, which extended their 64-year wait for another Asian Cup title.

"It happened when some young players went up to play table tennis, and Son Heung-min and other older players took issue with it," a South Korean Football Federation official told Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday. "The players exchanged a few words and Son hurt his finger in the process."

The Korean Football Association were not immediately available for comment regarding the incident. After returning from tournament in Qatar, Son came off the bench in Tottenham's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday with his right index and middle finger strapped together.

The 31-year-old helped Spurs secure a 2-1 victory with a 96th-minute assist for goalscorer Brennan Johnson.

