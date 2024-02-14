Indonesia's Prabowo says 'grateful' that unofficial tallies show him winning election
Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday said his team was grateful that all 'quick counts' that showed him to be on track to win the presidency in a single round.
His comments come after several independent pollsters' tallies showed him winning around 58% of votes.
