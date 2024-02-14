Left Menu

Namdhari edge NEROCA; Sreenidi stroll past TRAU FC

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:23 IST
Namdhari edge NEROCA; Sreenidi stroll past TRAU FC
  • Country:
  • India

Debutants Namdhari FC registered their third win in the I-League season when they edged past NEROCA FC 3-2 here on Wednesday.

The winners led 2-1 at half time in the match played at Namdhari Stadium.

Both Namdhari FC and NEROCA FC are struggling in the ongoing league and languishing at 11th and 12th positions, respectively.

While this win gave Namdhari a sense of relief, it didn't make their position any more comfortable in the league table.

After the win over NEROCA, the home side are still in the 11th position, though their points tally has gone up to 12 from 13 matches.

NEROCA FC are currently staring at relegation, having collected only seven points from 12 matches. The last time Namdhari won a match was on December 17 last year, a 2-1 victory over TRAU FC.

Against Namdhari, however, NEROCA FC came close to snatching a point till a last-minute goal by substitute Peter Seiminthang Haokip (90+3') did the good turn for the hosts.

The other two goalscorers for Namdhari were Akashdeep Singh (35') and Harmanpreet Singh (43').

For NEROCA, Sajal Bag (24') and Mohammed Sarif Khan (84') were the scorers. Sreenidi stay on title course ==================== At Hyderabad, the Sreenidi Deccan FC stayed in the hunt for the I-League championship with a 3-0 win over TRAU FC of Manipur here on Wednesday. Goals from Rilwan Hassan, David Castaneda and Brandon Vanlalremdika gave the Deccan Warriors all three points against the Red Pythons. They are close to the top of the I-League table with 26 points from 13 matches.

The deadlock was broken in the 35th minute when winger Hassan pounced on a defensive error and coolly finished past the goalkeeper. Less than 10 minutes later, an unmarked Castaneda headed in a corner from Kean Lewis to double the lead just before half-time.

Brandon was sent to the field for his Sreenidi debut at the fag end of the match but he made his mark, scoring a superb solo goal in stoppage time.

Sreenidi will travel to Mizoram to take on Aizawl FC on February 19 in their next match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024