Left Menu

BFI's REC Talent Hunt Programme heads to Guwahati with Eastern Open Talent Hunt

The registration process for the REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt has already begun, with Junior/Sub-Junior registrations closing on February 24, 2024, and Elite/Youth registrations closing on March 4th, 2024. The event will kickstart on March 2 with Junior and sub-junior events and will run until March 9, 2024, followed by the elite and youth events from March 11 to March 18, 2024.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:28 IST
BFI's REC Talent Hunt Programme heads to Guwahati with Eastern Open Talent Hunt
Boxers in action during REC Southern Talent Hunt. (Photo- BFI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in association with the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) Limited, a leading Maharatna Company under the Ministry of Power, has started the Talent Hunt Programme to discover and nurture India's next boxing heroes. After three highly successful events, the programme now moves to Guwahati with the Eastern Open Talent Hunt scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 18, 2024, in Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium.

This championship is part of the four open preliminary tournaments that the Boxing Federation of India planned to organise in all four corners of the country for elite, youth, junior and sub-junior categories for both men and women boxers, as per a BFI press release. The registration process for the REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt has already begun, with Junior/Sub-Junior registrations closing on February 24, 2024, and Elite/Youth registrations closing on March 4th, 2024. The event will kickstart on March 2 with Junior and sub-junior events and will run until March 9, 2024, followed by the elite and youth events from March 11 to March 18, 2024.

These are open tournaments and anyone can participate and get themselves enrolled to showcase their skills. The winners will get a chance to be invited to participate in the pruning trials for inclusion in the BFI's national camps and train under the guidance of experienced coaches and mentors as well as to represent the country. The Khelo India Southern Open Talent Hunt Programme is ongoing at the SJPN National Youth Training Centre in Bengaluru and has seen the participation of over 841 boxers with 259 in the Junior/Sub-Junior category and over 582 in the Elite/Youth category.

Comparatively, the Western Open Talent Hunt which happened in January witnessed 213 participants in the Junior/Sub-Junior category and 299 participants in the Elite/Youth category, signifying a steady rise in engagements across different regions of India. Following the Eastern Talent Hunt, a combined talent hunt program will take place that will feature the winners from all the Talent Hunt Programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024