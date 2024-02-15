Cricket-Rohit and Jadeja steady India after top order wobble

(Updates at tea) RAJKOT, India, Feb 15 (Reuters) -

India captain Rohit Sharma combined with Ravindra Jadeja in a 152-run stand for the unbroken fourth wicket on Thursday to help the hosts weather a top-order wobble and reach 185 for three at tea on the opening day of the third test. Rohit suffered a blow to his helmet, was dropped in the slip and succeeded in having an lbw decision against him reversed en route to his 97, which included two sixes.

Jadeja, back in the side after missing the second test in Visakhapatnam due to a hamstring issue, looked assured at the other end and was on 68. Rohit decided to bat first on a flat pitch but Mark Wood, replacing spinner Shoaib Bashir, proved the value of extra pace even on such a docile track.

The England fast bowler had Yashasvi Jaiswal (10), who smashed a double hundred in the previous test in Visakhapatnam, caught by Joe Root in the slip in his second over. Wood then dismissed Shubman Gill, caught behind for a duck, in his next over.

England captain Ben Stokes, playing his 100th test, introduced spin in the ninth over and was rewarded immediately. Rajat Patidar had made five when left-arm spinner Tom Hartley surprised him with extra bounce and the batter chipped the ball to Ben Duckett at cover.

India slumped to 33-3 and Wood continued to bowl with relentless hostility, hitting Rohit on his helmet grille. Rohit got a life on 27 when he edged Hartley and Root at slip dived to his left but could not grab it.

The opener was adjudged lbw to James Anderson but the decision was reversed after replays confirmed the ball had hit bat first. Rohit and Jadeja batted resolutely to deny England a breakthrough in the second session, dragging India back into the contest.

Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and batter Sarfaraz Khan made test debuts for the hosts.

