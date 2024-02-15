Left Menu

Soccer-Hodgson in stable condition after falling ill

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is stable and undergoing tests in hospital after falling ill during a training session, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday. Palace cancelled a press conference earlier in the day after the 76-year-old former England, Liverpool and Inter Milan manager felt unwell. "Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery," Palace said.

"Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery," Palace said. British media reported on Thursday that Hodgson was about to be sacked by Palace following back-to-back league losses.

Palace, who are 15th in the league, visit Everton on Monday.

