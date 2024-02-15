Left Menu

Rugby-Uncapped Gazzotti named in France squad, Alldritt out

Marko Gazzotti was called up by France for the first time when he was named in Fabien Galthie's 34-man squad on Thursday for their next Six Nations game against Italy. Lock Romain Taofifenua returns after missing the opening two games through illness. France host Italy on Feb. 25.

Marko Gazzotti was called up by France for the first time when he was named in Fabien Galthie's 34-man squad on Thursday for their next Six Nations game against Italy. The 19-year-old number eight was part of the French side who won the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2023.

France's regular number eight Gregory Alldritt was ruled out with an injury picked up in the 20-16 win over Scotland last weekend, and flanker Charles Ollivon will take over the captaincy. Lock Romain Taofifenua returns after missing the opening two games through illness.

France host Italy on Feb. 25. Squad:

Forwards: Esteban Abadie, Dorian Aldegheri, Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, Gaetan Barlot, Paul Boudehent, Francois Cros, Paul Gabrillagues, Marko Gazzotti, Matthias Halagahu, Thomas Laclayat, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Charles Ollivon, Dany Priso, Alexandre Roumat, Romain Taofifenua, Sebastien Taofifenua, Posolo Tuilagi, Cameron Woki Backs: Leo Barre, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Jonathan Danty, Nicolas Depoortere, Gael Fickou, Emilien Gailleton, Antoine Gibert, Matthieu Jalibert, Nolann Le Garrec, Matthis Lebel, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos.

