Chicago Bears release veterans S Eddie Jackson, OL Cody Whitehair

The Chicago Bears said goodbye Thursday to two of their longest-tenured veterans, releasing offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and safety Eddie Jackson, the team announced Thursday. Both players were drafted by the Bears and have spent their entire careers in Chicago.

Orlando City acquire F Luis Muriel from Italian league

Orlando City SC acquired Colombian forward Luis Muriel on Thursday and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2026 season. Muriel will fill a designated player roster spot. He most recently played for Atalanta BC of Italy's Serie A TIM.

Giants among favorites for quartet of unsigned stars

The San Francisco Giants struck out in their big swings to land Shohei Ohtani and other marquee names during the main wave of free agency, but remain in play for the quartet of big names who remain unsigned. Left-handed pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, outfielder Cody Bellinger and third baseman Matt Chapman still are without homes. It's no coincidence that they are all represented by agent Scott Boras, who has a storied history of holding out for bigger deals when teams feel the pressure of spring training upon them.

Report: Seahawks quarantee 2024 salary of QB Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks are keeping quarterback Geno Smith on the roster this week, guaranteeing his $12.7 million salary, ESPN reported Thursday. The team had until Friday to release him to save the money.

NBA roundup: Grizzlies defeat Rockets, halt nine-game skid

Jaren Jackson Jr. drilled three fourth-quarter 3-pointers and rookie GG Jackson scored 20 points off the bench as the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a nine-game skid with a 121-113 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The Rockets, who suffered their sixth consecutive road loss, erased a 23-point, first-half deficit and took their first lead at 88-87 when rookie Amen Thompson made a free throw with 10:07 left to play.

Bucks aim for consistent effort vs. Grizzlies

Two steps forward, one step back. That's been the Milwaukee Bucks' theme under Doc Rivers, who took over as head coach on Jan. 29. The Bucks look to head into the All-Star break on a high note when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Memphis snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 121-113 home victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Two fans came to salute the Kansas City Chiefs. They stopped a suspected shooter

Trey Filter, an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, was feeling great about the Super Bowl victory rally he was leaving with his family when suddenly shots rang out, he saw people running and he heard them shout, "He's got a gun! Get him!" He saw the man everyone seemed to be shouting about and sized up the situation. "I did the math right there and jumped," the paving company owner, 40, from Wichita, Kansas, said in an interview.

NBA likely to investigate altercation between Pistons' Isaiah Stewart, Suns' Drew Eubanks

NBA officials are expected to review details of an incident that led to Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart being cited for throwing a punch during an altercation with Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks before Wednesday's game between the two games. Phoenix police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said Stewart and Eubanks argued in the parking tunnel of Footprint Arena as they arrived for the game. Krynsky said witnesses reported seeing Stewart, 22, punch Eubanks, 27, before the players were separated by security officials.

Super Bowl parade victim was Kansas City radio DJ, her son was also shot

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in Wednesday's mass shooting at a rally to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory, was a popular radio disc jockey who also played music she loved at weddings, her station and friends said. KKFI radio said other members of the family of Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two, were wounded. Her son was shot in a leg and has since been released from hospital, while two daughters of her cousin were shot and recovering, KKFI said.

Kansas City police link Super Bowl rally shooting to dispute, not extremism

A quarrel among several people sparked the shooting spree in Kansas City, Missouri, that killed a woman and wounded 22 people after a celebration of the city's NFL Super Bowl victory, police said on Thursday, ruling out any apparent link to extremism. Two minors and an adult have been detained as "subjects" in the investigation, Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference, the day after gunfire erupted in the vicinity of the city's historic downtown rail station.

