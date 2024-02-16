Soccer-KFA dismiss South Korea coach Klinsmann after Asian Cup disappointment

(Updates with confirmation, more details) SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) -

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said on Friday it had sacked national team coach Juergen Klinsmann after their semi-final exit at the Asian Cup and amid criticism of his leadership. The National Team Committee, a KFA advisory body, had recommended the sacking of Klinsmann on Thursday, with KFA Technical Director Hwangbo Kwan saying there were "various reasons" to doubt his ability to exercise leadership over the team.

South Korea's exit from the Asian Cup following a 2-0 loss to Jordan in the semi-finals this month, which extended their 64-year wait for a third title, led to calls from fans and some politicians for the 59-year-old's dismissal. Ahead of Friday's announcement, Klinsmann expressed his "sincere gratitude" to his players, staff and fans in an Instagram post.

"Thank you so much for all your support taking us to the semi-final of the Asian Cup and an incredible journey over the last 12 months with not losing 13 games in a row before the semi-final," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)