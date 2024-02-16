Left Menu

Soccer-KFA dismiss South Korea coach Klinsmann after Asian Cup disappointment

(Updates with confirmation, more details) SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Korea Football Association (KFA) said on Friday it had sacked national team coach Juergen Klinsmann after their semi-final exit at the Asian Cup and amid criticism of his leadership.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 11:07 IST
Soccer-KFA dismiss South Korea coach Klinsmann after Asian Cup disappointment

(Updates with confirmation, more details) SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) -

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said on Friday it had sacked national team coach Juergen Klinsmann after their semi-final exit at the Asian Cup and amid criticism of his leadership. The National Team Committee, a KFA advisory body, had recommended the sacking of Klinsmann on Thursday, with KFA Technical Director Hwangbo Kwan saying there were "various reasons" to doubt his ability to exercise leadership over the team.

South Korea's exit from the Asian Cup following a 2-0 loss to Jordan in the semi-finals this month, which extended their 64-year wait for a third title, led to calls from fans and some politicians for the 59-year-old's dismissal. Ahead of Friday's announcement, Klinsmann expressed his "sincere gratitude" to his players, staff and fans in an Instagram post.

"Thank you so much for all your support taking us to the semi-final of the Asian Cup and an incredible journey over the last 12 months with not losing 13 games in a row before the semi-final," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024