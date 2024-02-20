Jurel shares picture with Jaiswal as team India jets off to Ranchi for 4th Test against England

Left Menu

India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel shared a picture from the aeroplane as the Indian Cricket Team left for Ranchi on Tuesday for the fourth Test of the five-match series against England.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 17:28 IST
Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rajat Patidar (Photo: Dhruv Jurel/X). Image Credit: ANI
India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel shared a picture from the aeroplane as the Indian Cricket Team left for Ranchi on Tuesday for the fourth Test of the five-match series against England. Currently, the hosts lead the five-match series 2-1 with still two matches to go in the series. The fourth Test will commence on February 23 at JSCA International Stadium Complex followed by the fifth and final Test of the series to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Jurel posted a picture on his social media account, X with the caption: "Let's go". In the picture, the cricketer was seen sitting in the aeroplane along with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rajat Patidar. The wicketkeeper-batter made his Test debut in the third Test at Rajkot. He was able to play only in the first innings where he played a confident knock off 46 runs with the help of three sixes and two fours.

Jaiswal played an unbeaten knock of 214* runs which was laced by 14 fours and 12 sixes. He built an unbeaten partnership of 172 runs along with Sarfaraz Khan, who played an unbeaten knock of 68* runs with the help of six boundaries and three sixes. His knock played a crucial role in India's 434-run win over England in the Rajkot Test. On the other hand, Patidar failed to prove himself in the match as he was able to score only five runs in the two innings he played in the Rajkot Test. As per ESPNcricinfo, star India batter KL Rahul is set to return for the Ranchi Test so it is likely that he will replace Patider as he is not able to score in this series so far.

Coming to the third Test, India secured a 556-run second innings lead, declaring their second innings at 430/4. The Three Lions while chasing 557 was bundled out for just 122 runs in 39.4, losing the match by 434 runs. Ravindra Jadeja took 5/41, while Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah took a wicket each.

Jadeja was awarded the Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the Test match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

