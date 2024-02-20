Left Menu

"I can improve further if...": Angelo Mathews after leading Lanka to win over Afghans in 2nd T20I

After a match-winning performance against Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I at Dambulla, Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews said he can improve himself by taking singles and doubles at the start of the innings.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 20:04 IST
"I can improve further if...": Angelo Mathews after leading Lanka to win over Afghans in 2nd T20I
Sri Lanka cricketer Angelo Mathews (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a match-winning performance against Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I at Dambulla, Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews said he can improve himself by taking singles and doubles at the start of the innings. Mathews played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 42 runs off just 22 balls which was laced by four sixes and two boundaries in the second T20I against Afghanistan at Dambulla. He also scalped two wickets as well in his spell of two overs where he conceded just nine runs. The cricketer was awarded the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

The Sri Lankan international player asserted that the plan for Sadeera Samarawickrama was to play deep so that he could play with full freedom. "The plan was for Sadeera Samarawickrama to bat deep so that I could bat with freedom. I struggled in the first ten to 15 balls. Every ball went to the fielder when I hit it initially. But I knew I could clear the boundary," said Mathews as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"The way Sadeera was going I knew I could play my shots. I can improve further if I can get singles and twos in the first couple of deliveries," the right-hand batter added. In the end, the 36-year-old stated I am enjoying my cricket and want to do best for the team.

"Since the Zimbabwe series, I was told to bowl to help the balance of the side. At any moment I am ready to bowl. Selectors spoke to me too, and we had a decent chat. I am willing to give my 100%. I am enjoying my cricket, and want to do my best for the team," the all-rounder concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024