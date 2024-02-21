Left Menu

"Stay calm to win big moments": Coach Michael Klinger's mantra for Gujarat Giants

Women's Premier League (WPL) side Gujarat Giants' coach Michael Klinger believed the key to winning titles is to come out on top in the big moments. He's looking towards his senior crew to steer the ship during any turbulence.

Women's Premier League (WPL) side Gujarat Giants' coach Michael Klinger believed the key to winning titles is to come out on top in the big moments. He's looking towards his senior crew to steer the ship during any turbulence. "It's about winning the big moments in the games, and the individual and the team should be able to relax during high-pressure situations. A T20 game can be won or lost because of one decision. When the pressure is on, it is key for players to be able to stay calm and execute the plan," Klinger said ahead of his first season in WPL as quoted by a release from the team.

"We have got a few experienced players to help drive that and there are some younger players, who will learn along the way," he added. Klinger, who is not new to Indian conditions and certainly not a stranger to franchise cricket, explained that clearly defined roles are important.

"We have spoken about it as a team; once there is a clear idea, it is just about communicating with the players and then working on the execution," he added. Looking ahead to the WPL, which for the first time is being played in Bengaluru and New Delhi, the former Australian cricketer spoke about the importance of such a tournament.

"I think Indian players will have a significant role in helping win games. This WPL will go a long way in helping develop Indian players coming up through the ranks. This is an opportunity for players to push themselves to the next level, whether that's India A or the Indian senior women's team," he said. WPL and Gujarat Giants present a superb platform for young cricketers, said Klinger. "The squad has come together nicely, and we have a good mix of youth and experience."

The Giants will open their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on 25 February at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. "We are on course with our preparations, and I am confident the team is ready for the first game. There's definitely some high-end talent in our group, and we'll be ready when match-day comes," he said.

Gujarat Giants will be captained by the run machine from Australia, Beth Mooney; Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana is her deputy. Nooshin Al Khadeer is the bowling coach and the legendary Mithali Raj wears the hat of Mentor and Advisor. (ANI)

