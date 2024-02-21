Left Menu

SL vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Gurbaz fifty guides Afghanistan to 209/5

SL needs to chase down 210 runs to win the series 3-0.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 21:12 IST
Rahmanullah Gurbaz. (Photo- ACB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

An explosive half-century by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and his 88-run first-wicket partnership with Hazratullah Zazai powered Afghanistan to a total of 209/5 in 20 overs during the third and final T20I of the series at Dambulla on Wednesday. SL needs to chase down 210 runs to win the series 3-0.

Zazai and Gurbaz made a solid start, with Zazai smashing Matheesha Pathirana for three boundaries in the fourth over. At the end of the powerplay, Afghanistan was 72/0, having reached the 50-run mark in just four overs.

Akila Dhananjaya trapped Zazai leg-before-wicket, removing him for 45 in 22 balls, with six fours and two sixes. Afghanistan was 88/1 in 7.2 overs. Afghanistan reached the 100-run mark in 8.3 overs.

Gurbaz reached his half-century in just 28 balls, with six fours and a six. Skipper Ibrahim Zadran could not stick around for long, falling to Dhananjaya for just 10, reducing Afghanistan to 113/2 in 10.2 overs.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the next up on the crease and he and Gurbaz kept the scoreboard going until Wanindu Hasaranga got the all-important scalp of Gurbaz for 70 in 43 balls, with seven fours and a six. Afghanistan was 141/3 in 13.5 overs. Omarzai kept the scoreboard ticking over, with Pathirana getting his and Karim Janat's wicket. Afghanistan was 182/5 in 18.2 overs.

Mohammad Nabi and Mohammad Ishaq (16* each) kept the scoreboard moving well in the final two overs, helping the team touch the 200-run mark in 19.5 overs. Afghanistan ended at 209/5 in 20 overs.

Dhananjaya and Pathirana took two wickets each while Hasaranga got one. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

